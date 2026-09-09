Park City Miners to kick off at new Dozier Field Friday; construction still underway

The Park City Miners will kick off at the renovated Dozier Field for the first time Friday against Salem Hills.

The school district says construction is ongoing, but renovations at the football field are complete enough to welcome spectators for the Miners second home game of the season.

The team’s first official home game was played at South Summit.

Parking will be available in the main lot and at the church lot behind Dozier, but the front gate will be the only entrance into the stadium Friday night.

During the game, only lower bleacher seating will be available on the home side. Fans are encouraged to bring padded bleacher seats and cushions to sit on the concrete stands.

A new concessions stand will not be complete, but food trucks will be on site during the game.

The district also advises spectators there will be no open areas for kids to play before, during or after the game.

Visitors are asked to stay in designated walkways and seating areas.

The Dozier Field renovations are part of a larger athletics upgrade that began last summer. Once complete, the football field will have a new track, turf and concessions building.

On the Treasure Mountain Junior High footprint, the district is adding two soccer fields, eight tennis courts and a softball and baseball field.

The district says batting cages and landscaping are going up and the baseball field turf will be filled this week. Crews are putting finishing touches on the team rooms and parking lots this week.

The district expects construction on the district’s new athletic facilities to be completed by October. Park City's homecoming football game is Sept. 25.