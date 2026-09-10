Lecture details early sketches, photographs of Echo Canyon

Park City Historian Sandra Morrison previews Saturday's Echo Church lecture on the generations of travelers who sketched, mapped, photographed and described eastern Summit County's Echo Canyon. Morrisons says the “From Filled Sketch to Photograph: An Illustrative Journey of Echo Canyon” talks begins at 4:00 p.m. at the historic church. Luba Basin, of the University of Utah's Marriott Library will share original sketches, early photos and first hand accounts of the canyon tied to U.S. Army Capt. Albert Tracy, photographers A. J. Russell and C. R. Savage. In 2026, the Echo Church marks its 100th anniversary. A special exhibit chronicles its construction, role as a school, abandonment and eventual restoration in the 1970s. Morrison describes Echo's growth as a railroad town, including a coal-loading station, water tanks and 1914 two-room schoolhouse. She says trains still pass though Echo, but its three crossings have not gates, so trains must sound their horns three times at each spot. She says train will likely be heard during Saturday's presentation.

