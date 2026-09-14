Heber City Council to roll back 4.2% tax increase for FY2027

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's council meeting, including a rollback of a planned fiscal year 2027 4.2% tax increase after violating a state public notice requirement. Brower says two bills passed during the 2026 legislative session added new truth in taxation rules. One requires governments to post combined city and county statement on the web for 14 days prior to a public hearing. Heber City sent notices to property owners and included them in staff reports and city council meetings. But a review by the state tax commission said Heber failed to post it on the city's webpage. They determined the tax increase can't be imposed — a decision that can't be appealed. Brower says the city will roll back the increase and review its discussions of inflationary pressure as it worked on the FY2027 budget. Brower says the issue of future tax increases remains unresolved. He notes the council is also expected to vote to conduct an affordable housing needs study, with a report to follow in four to five months.

