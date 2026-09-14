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Local News Hour

Summit County health vaccine clinics set for early October

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 14, 2026 at 11:02 AM MDT
Summit County Deputy Health Director Kendra Babitz
KPCW
Summit County Deputy Health Director Kendra Babitz

Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Kendra Babitz discusses the department's seasonal vaccine clinics, vaccine options, and measles immunization outreach. She says the annual drive-though and walk-up clinics will have flu and COVID vaccines at no cost and set for Oct. 6 in Kamas, Oct. 7 in Coalville and Oct. 8 at Park City Mountain Resort. The Coalville clinic is moving to the fairgrounds to accommodate higher demand.
The department offers Moderna mRNA vaccines and traditional vaccine options are available from other county providers. Summit County health has not decided if it will offer the new FDA-approvied mRNA flu vaccine because the Centers for Disease Control's vaccine advisory group has not issued its approval. Back-to-school vaccines are also still available by appointment. Babitz notes RSV and pneumonia vaccines should be discussed with a healthcare provider, while MMR demand has increased amid measles concerns. She also said the department's director, Phil Bondurant has been recognized with the Utah Association of Local Boards of Health’s Outstanding Public Health Professional award. He was nominated by the county's board of health.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher