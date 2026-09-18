Enrollment open for Winter Sports school's 2027 academic year

Park City's Winter Sports School Head of School Tess Miner-Farra and Assistant Head of School Megan Altman discuss the school's intensive April-to-November academic calendar that allows students to compete in their sports. Over its 31-year history, the institution has supported more than 29 Olympians. Among the public charter school's alumni are skier Ted Ligety and the late bobsledder Steve Holcomb. Ten alumni or students representing four countries competed in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, including Tallulah Prue, the first Filipina to compete in any Olympic Winter Games. Currently accepting applications for the 2027 school year and will host an open house on September 29th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the school's Shadow Mountain Drive campus. To learn about the admissions process, schedule a tour or attend the open house, families are encouraged to RSVP on the school's website, wintersportschool.org, to learn more.

