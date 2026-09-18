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Local News Hour

Park City Council debates removal of 8-foot basketball court wall

By Jennifer Dobner
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:19 PM MDT
Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian
KPCW
Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian

Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian provides a recap of Wednesday's meeting, including discussions on a controversial eight-foot wall at the Mine building's basketball court, continuing to identify possible locations for affordable housing and the proposed golf course master plan. The debate over the basketball walls stems from complaints that its height blocks sightlines of City Park. The wall was always included in construction plans but its impact wasn't clear until it was complete. Council opted not to spend $113,000 to have it removed, prompting Parisian to leave the meeting early in frustration. Regarding affordable housing, the council discussed strategies to meet the 15% workforce housing goal by 2032, noting limited land availability and potential sites like Woodside Avenue. The golf course master plan was also reviewed. Council is open to replacing the failing irrigation system at a cost of about $6 million, but wasn't ready to commit funds to overhaul the course's greens. Finally, the council addressed coordinating facility rental fees for the library, Miner’s Hospital, and the Mine Building to ensure local consistency.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
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