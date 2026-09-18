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Local News Hour

Wasatch Community Foundation funds $10K MTECH scholarship

By Jennifer Dobner
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:28 PM MDT
Wasatch Community Foundation's Tori Broughton and Kathy Carr
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Wasatch Community Foundation's Tori Broughton and Kathy Carr

Wasatch Community Foundation's Kathy Carr and Tori Broughton discuss WCF's support of education across the Heber Valley, including a new $10,000 Mountainland Technical College scholarship for adult students. Under that umbrella are the Women Rising, Transition College and Educator Rising programs. Broughton also talks about the work the foundation does to ensure access to the region's trails and outdoor recreation, including scholarships and support for organizations like 4-H and high school mountain bike teams. The pair also says ticket sales from the theater company Charitable Acts' production of "The Crucible" in October will benefit Women Rising.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner