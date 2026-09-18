Wasatch Community Foundation funds $10K MTECH scholarship

Wasatch Community Foundation's Kathy Carr and Tori Broughton discuss WCF's support of education across the Heber Valley, including a new $10,000 Mountainland Technical College scholarship for adult students. Under that umbrella are the Women Rising, Transition College and Educator Rising programs. Broughton also talks about the work the foundation does to ensure access to the region's trails and outdoor recreation, including scholarships and support for organizations like 4-H and high school mountain bike teams. The pair also says ticket sales from the theater company Charitable Acts' production of "The Crucible" in October will benefit Women Rising.

