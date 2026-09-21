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Local News Hour

Live Like Sam gala will benefit youth mental health programs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 21, 2026 at 10:11 AM MDT
Live Like Sam co-founder Ron Jackenthal and Program Director Jessica Parker
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Live Like Sam co-founder Ron Jackenthal and Program Director Jessica Parker

Live Like Sam co-founder Ron Jackenthal and Program Director Jessica Parker preview the upcoming October 10 gala to support youth mental health initiatives. Live Like same provides free programs in Summit and Wasatch Counties, including Thrive for building coping skills, Sages and Seekers for intergenerational mentoring, and the youth-led Live Like Sam Fam club. These services aim to build resilience and prevent mental health crises among local students. Additionally, the foundation is involved in community art projects, such as a mural at Legacy Lodge, to promote wellness and resilience.. The organization was founded in memory of Ron’s son Sam, a U.S. Junior National Freestyle Ski Champion who died after a training accident at age 16. The October 10 event marks the 11th anniversary of Sam's life. Tickets and information about programs or volunteers opportunities are at livelikesam.org.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher