Snyderville Basin Recreation asking voter to pass $71M bond

Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Robert Parrish discusses a proposed $71 million bond on the Nov. 3 to build new recreation facilities for Summit County residents. If passed by voters, a 15,000 square foot fitness and wellness center will go up in Silver Creek Village and a 7,000 square foot community and recreation center will be built at East Canyon. Parrish says for primary residences valued at $1 million dollars, the estimated annual tax is $121 dollars. Businesses or second homes would pay approximately $219 dollars in additional tax each years. The Summit County Council will hold a public hearing on the bonds. Parrish noted that Basin Recreation's existing bon reduce overall tax burdens. He also says trail resurfacing and rehabilitation should finish this week, with full reopening expected by the weekend. A new Trailside playground for ages two to five is planned to open October 9