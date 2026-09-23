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Local News Hour

Abode Luxury Rentals earns 2026 Green Business Award

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:49 AM MDT
Park City Summit County Green Business of 2026 - Abode Luxury Rentals
Abode Luxury Rentals
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Park City Summit County Green Business of 2026 - Abode Luxury Rentals

Abode Luxury Rentals Sustainability Manager Julie Finnegan has details on how the company's efforts to reduce waste by using recyclable products and gathering food waste earned it a 2026 Green Business Award. Finnegan says the company is committed to minimizing its environmental impact within the vacation rental industry. She says it's key initiatives include replacing plastic detergent bottles with recyclable laundry sheets, transitioning from non-stick to durable stainless steel cookware, and utilizing higher-quality humidifiers. Finnegan says managing food waste remains a significant challenge due to scalability and logistical hurdles, but the Abode team is collaborating with the Park City Community Foundation to find preventative solutions. Additionally, Abode uses gentle guest reminders via QR codes and signage to encourage resource conservation without compromising the luxury experience.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher