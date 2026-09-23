Alterra's community foundation supports mountain town needs

Robert Foley, the new executive director of Alterra Mountain Co. Community Foundation talks about his goals for building the organization into a supportive funder of community needs. The foundation was launched in 2020 and provides resources in each community where Alterra has a resort and focuses on hardship relief and mental health support. It's initiatives include providing direct cash assistance for emergency needs and grants for trauma-exposed workers like ski patrollers. Foley also highlights a new behavioral health toolkit designed to help local stakeholders implement community-driven solutions that address the challenges of mountain town life. those include the high living costs, seasonal employment uncertainty, and isolation.