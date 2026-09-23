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Local News Hour

Alterra's community foundation supports mountain town needs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT
Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation
Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation
/
alterracommunityfoundation.org
Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation

Robert Foley, the new executive director of Alterra Mountain Co. Community Foundation talks about his goals for building the organization into a supportive funder of community needs. The foundation was launched in 2020 and provides resources in each community where Alterra has a resort and focuses on hardship relief and mental health support. It's initiatives include providing direct cash assistance for emergency needs and grants for trauma-exposed workers like ski patrollers. Foley also highlights a new behavioral health toolkit designed to help local stakeholders implement community-driven solutions that address the challenges of mountain town life. those include the high living costs, seasonal employment uncertainty, and isolation.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher