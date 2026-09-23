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Local News Hour

Equality Utah leaders discuss new director, 25th anniversary gala

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 23, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT
Equality Utah
Equality Utah
Equality Utah

Equality Utah Board Chair Eli McCann and Trustee of the John C. Kish Foundation Melina Nicolatus discuss the organization's mission, leadership transition. and the 25th anniversary "Allies Gala." Following the retirement of longtime director Troy Williams, Essie Gonson has stepped in as executive director to expand outreach beyond Salt Lake City. McCann and Nicolatus highlight Equality Utah's advocacy for LGBTQ rights and it's commitment to supporting community-building causes. The annual gala, a major fundraiser for the organization, is set for Oct. 3 in Salt Lake City.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher