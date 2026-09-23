Equality Utah leaders discuss new director, 25th anniversary gala

Equality Utah Board Chair Eli McCann and Trustee of the John C. Kish Foundation Melina Nicolatus discuss the organization's mission, leadership transition. and the 25th anniversary "Allies Gala." Following the retirement of longtime director Troy Williams, Essie Gonson has stepped in as executive director to expand outreach beyond Salt Lake City. McCann and Nicolatus highlight Equality Utah's advocacy for LGBTQ rights and it's commitment to supporting community-building causes. The annual gala, a major fundraiser for the organization, is set for Oct. 3 in Salt Lake City.