Live music to give September's gallery stroll a melodic twist

Park City/Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Jen Schumacher, owner of Trove Gallery and the co-president of the Gallery Association preview Friday's musical gallery stroll and other coming art events. Ten galleries are participating in this month's stroll and each will have live music, including the Six Train Jazz Trio and singer/songwriters Claire Schmid, Pierce Nelson, Evan Michael, Paul West. Mountain Town Music has partnered with the arts council and the gallery association on the event. Schumacher says the monthly strolls bring a lot of people to Main Street and provide galleries a chance to bring some life and art to the community. Scudder also offers a look ahead to events in October, including the Create PC Local Artists Collective and the Park City Wine Festival, where local art will be on display. She also notes that Summit County has issued a call for artists to present proposal for decorated benches at its Silver Summit Justice Center.