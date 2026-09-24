© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Live music to give September's gallery stroll a melodic twist

By Connor Thomas
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT
Jen Schumacher and Jocelyn Scudder
KPCW
Jen Schumacher and Jocelyn Scudder

Park City/Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Jen Schumacher, owner of Trove Gallery and the co-president of the Gallery Association preview Friday's musical gallery stroll and other coming art events. Ten galleries are participating in this month's stroll and each will have live music, including the Six Train Jazz Trio and singer/songwriters Claire Schmid, Pierce Nelson, Evan Michael, Paul West. Mountain Town Music has partnered with the arts council and the gallery association on the event. Schumacher says the monthly strolls bring a lot of people to Main Street and provide galleries a chance to bring some life and art to the community. Scudder also offers a look ahead to events in October, including the Create PC Local Artists Collective and the Park City Wine Festival, where local art will be on display. She also notes that Summit County has issued a call for artists to present proposal for decorated benches at its Silver Summit Justice Center.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas