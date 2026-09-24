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Local News Hour

Summit County Council delays resolution on developer-led towns

By Connor Thomas
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson

Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including a public hearing on the $71 million bond Basin Recreation is asking voters to pass and a decision to delay a resolution opposing the state's preliminary municipality law, which lets small groups of developers form their own towns. The council. Robinson says his concerns are about the loss of local control and the potential for market-rate housing to fail at providing affordability in resort communities. He also addressed and Ivory Homes' memo to state leaders asking to remove the cap on the number of projects that can be approved each year. The council also heard largely positive public feedback on the $71 million bond proposal for Basin Rec that would fund two new facilities through public-private partnerships, including a climbing gym and a miniature golf facility.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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