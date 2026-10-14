League of Women Voters offers nonpartisan study guide for 2026 General Election

Monica Schaffer of the League of Women Voters representative for the Wasatch Back discusses the group's Vote411.org guide for the 2026 General Election. The nonpartisan, grassroots tool serves as a "study guide" for voters, providing side-by-side candidate responses to identical questions. The website allows users to view specific local races, including judicial retention and amendments, while offering registration tools and polling information. Schaffer emphasizes that the guide is free of advertisements and remains objective by presenting candidate words without alteration. Additionally, she noted that the resource is available in English and Spanish, helping voters navigate complex ballot language and make informed decisions.