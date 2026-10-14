Tropical Storm Rachel dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Utah, left others bare

The pile atop Snowbird’s snow stake expanded like an inflatable pillow Tuesday. Within hours, it billowed up from bare board to 10 inches as Utah received its first measurable snow of the 2026-27 ski and snowboard season.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel combined with a cold low-pressure system from the Pacific Northwest to create the storm, according to Christine Kruse, a lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Resorts on the Wasatch Front reaped the most benefits, especially the two in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Those in northern Utah were left more deflated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an Alta Ski Area webcam showed its snow stake tickling 14 inches. Snowbird, which just turned its attention to winter after wrapping up Oktoberfest last weekend, didn’t stop at 10 inches. Its snow stake had collected nearly 16 inches of snow by early Tuesday evening.

Both resorts had added 2 more inches as of Wednesday morning, taking them to 16 and 18 inches total, respectively.

Plus, Evan Thayer, Open Snow’s Utah forecaster, said he believes even more piled up on the ground.

Read the full article by Julie Jag at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.