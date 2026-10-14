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Local News Hour

Live PC Give PC sets $5.5M fundraising goal for 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
Park City Community Foundation VP of Markeitng and Communications Christine Coleman and Jaime Rincon Senior Property Manager for Skyview Residences
John Burdick
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KPCW
Park City Community Foundation VP of Markeitng and Communications Christine Coleman and Jaime Rincon Senior Property Manager for Skyview Residences

Park City Community Foundation VP of Marketing and Communications Christine Coleman and Jaime Rincon, property manager from Skyview Residences share the details of the 16th annual installment of Live PC Give PC. The one-day fundraising event is set for Friday, Nov. 6 and aims to raise $5.5 million for area nonprofits. Over 140 nonprofits that serve Summit County will participate. Donors can benefit from power hours and matching gifts, with over $47,000 in prizes available for organizations. Various community events, including celebrations at the Park City Library and High West, will coincide with the fundraiser. Sponsors like Skyview Residences support the initiative to bolster local causes ranging from mental health to attainable housing and workforce support.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher