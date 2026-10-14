Mountain Mediation presents working with 'anger energy' seminar

Mountain Mediation's Associate Director Nicole "Ned" Droitsch talks about the center's services and previews the upcoming workshop on "working with the energy of anger." Mountain Mediation provides community education in conflict resolution resolution for a range of disputes, including landlord-tenant issues and divorces. They offer low-cost or pro bono programs through grants. On Oct. 29 at 5:30 PM, the Park City Library will host Diane Muscho Hamilton, a local expert and author, presenting a "working with the energy of anger" workshop. The interactive session aims to help participants move from reactive patterns to productive communication and community building. Registration is available online at mountainmediationcenter.org to support ongoing programming.

