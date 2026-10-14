© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Mountain Mediation presents working with 'anger energy' seminar

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:13 PM MDT
Mountain Mediation Associate Director Nicole "Ned" Droitsch
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Mountain Mediation Associate Director Nicole "Ned" Droitsch

Mountain Mediation's Associate Director Nicole "Ned" Droitsch talks about the center's services and previews the upcoming workshop on "working with the energy of anger." Mountain Mediation provides community education in conflict resolution resolution for a range of disputes, including landlord-tenant issues and divorces. They offer low-cost or pro bono programs through grants. On Oct. 29 at 5:30 PM, the Park City Library will host Diane Muscho Hamilton, a local expert and author, presenting a "working with the energy of anger" workshop. The interactive session aims to help participants move from reactive patterns to productive communication and community building. Registration is available online at mountainmediationcenter.org to support ongoing programming.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher