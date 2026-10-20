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Local News Hour

Heber Valley Tourism to launch destination development plan

By Jennifer Dobner
Published October 20, 2026 at 1:43 PM MDT
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager
Heber Valley Chamber
Jessica Turner, Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager

Heber Valley Tourism Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner talks about the recent, Utah Tourism Conference held at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley and the challenges and opportunties ahead for communities and tourism groups statewide. The conference is also a jumping off point for the tourism and economic development team. Turner also discusses recent tourism successes and future strategic shifts. Following the successful Utah Tourism Conference, the tourism and economic development office is implementing a long-term destination development plan through 2034, focusing on sustainable growth and resident engagement. Significant organizational changes are underway, including transitioning the chamber into an independent, business-led entity in 2027 and launching a brand refresh. Turner also noted a rise in "staycation" trends due to economic pressures. Finally, she highlighted upcoming community events, such as a local business mixer and the family-friendly Halloween Fest at Heber City Park.

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Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner