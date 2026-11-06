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Local News Hour

Annual Live PC Give PC giving day shoots for $5.5M in donations

By Roger Goldman
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:42 AM MST
Meg Steele of Park City Mountain Resort and Alexis Brown of Park City Community Foundation
KPCW
Meg Steele of Park City Mountain Resort and Alexis Brown of Park City Community Foundation

Alexis Brown from the Park City Community Foundation and Meg Steele from Park City Mountain discuss "Live PC Give PC," the annual community day of online giving. In 2026, over 150 nonprofits are participating with a collective goal of raising $5.5 million from 6,800 donors. The event features competitive leaderboards based on donor participation across various cause areas, such as arts, environment, and education. Donors can maximize their impact through "power hours" and matching grants. To celebrate, the community is invited to three festive events: Giving Fest at the Park City Library, a "giving sesh" at Woodward, and a signature celebration at High West Saloon.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman