Annual Live PC Give PC giving day shoots for $5.5M in donations

Alexis Brown from the Park City Community Foundation and Meg Steele from Park City Mountain discuss "Live PC Give PC," the annual community day of online giving. In 2026, over 150 nonprofits are participating with a collective goal of raising $5.5 million from 6,800 donors. The event features competitive leaderboards based on donor participation across various cause areas, such as arts, environment, and education. Donors can maximize their impact through "power hours" and matching grants. To celebrate, the community is invited to three festive events: Giving Fest at the Park City Library, a "giving sesh" at Woodward, and a signature celebration at High West Saloon.