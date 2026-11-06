Coalville, Oakley rush to meet need after food banks close before holidays

Provo-based Community Action Services closed its Wasatch Back food banks at the end of October due to a lack of funding. That includes Heber’s food pantry, as well as Coalville’s and Oakley’s.

Coalville Mayor Rory Swensen is concerned and says the need is real, especially before Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season.

“The [North Summit] stake is willing to step in for a short time to try and help bridge that. I'm meeting with other religious leaders later this week,” Swensen said at a meeting of Summit County mayors Monday. “This is a high priority. We need a fast solution… especially at this time of year.”

Swensen said the Coalville food pantry served 36 people on the last Friday it was open.

According to Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson, that location and Oakley’s served 1,900 total households this year. She and Swensen are meeting with Oakley leaders to find a solution.

“Talking to Park City Community Foundation, speaking with the Christian Center [of Park City], seeing if the Christian Center might be able to take these two food banks into their operations. They are talking to their board to see if that's a possibility,” Hanson told KPCW. “But what we really need to do is raise funds to stabilize these two food banks for at least a year until we can sort through the rest of the details.”

She’s asking the county government for $25,000 in emergency assistance. Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow is asking his board for $20,000.

Hanson estimates that $150,000 is needed to keep the two food banks open for one year.

In the meantime, North Summit Fire District is working with nonprofit Waste Less Solutions, which rescues food headed to the landfill and diverts it to people in need.

Waste Less plans to open one of its free community fridges at the fire station on Coalville’s Main Street by the end of the month.

“We actually have the materials delivered in a shed with a fridge in it, so kids, as they come to and from the school, can actually stop there,” Fire Chief Ben Nielson said Wednesday. “Anybody who needs food, can go there, get food and then take it home.

The Christian Center of Park City continues to operate its mobile food pantry, and the Kamas Food Pantry is still open.