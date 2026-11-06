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Local News Hour

Heber City Council hears 192-unit affordable housing proposal

By Roger Goldman
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:55 AM MST
Aaron Cheatwood
Heber City
Aaron Cheatwood

Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood breaks down the council's Nov. 3 work session, including a look at an affordable housing project that would include 192 apartments. Developer Jay Fisher brought the south Heber to the council. Cheatwood says the project would be for residents at 60% area median income. To ensure feasibility, the developer requested a deferral of certain impact and application fees. Cheatwood also addressed the council's decision to renew and enhance a managed IT services contract with Executec following a recent cybersecurity incident. The goal is to bolster municipal digital security through better redundancy, training, and proactive defense against increasing threats to local governments.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman