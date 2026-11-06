Heber City Council hears 192-unit affordable housing proposal

Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood breaks down the council's Nov. 3 work session, including a look at an affordable housing project that would include 192 apartments. Developer Jay Fisher brought the south Heber to the council. Cheatwood says the project would be for residents at 60% area median income. To ensure feasibility, the developer requested a deferral of certain impact and application fees. Cheatwood also addressed the council's decision to renew and enhance a managed IT services contract with Executec following a recent cybersecurity incident. The goal is to bolster municipal digital security through better redundancy, training, and proactive defense against increasing threats to local governments.