2026 Live PC Give PC generates record $6.1 M for area nonprofits

Live PC Give PC final update with Park City Community Foundation's Executive Director Joel Zarrow and VP of Marketing and Communications Christine Coleman recap the record-breaking $6.1 million brought during the 2026 event. The 24-hour fundraiser drew contributions from 7,632 unique participants. Zarrow and Coleman attribute the growth to community engagement regarding affordability and local school participation. The campaign supported 150 nonprofits, with winners determined by various leaderboards including donor numbers and group giving. The Community Foundation sponsors the event but takes no cut from donations raised. Sponsors like Vail Resorts and Athletes Elevated provided significant support through prizes and events. Next year's event is scheduled for November 5, 2027.

