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Local News Hour

Summit County health leader: flu cases could spike in December

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:46 AM MST
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant talks about current respiratory illness trends, health department facilities, local food-system resilience, and holiday mental-health resources. Bondurant says Influenza A is increasing locally and nationally, with more cases than in comparable prior seasons. He anticipates a mid-to-late-December spike if trends continue. RSV, common colds, and gastrointestinal illnesses are also circulating. He notes early flu-vaccing effectiveness estimates range from 30% to 60%, but are preliminary. He also says the health department's adminitrative staff, along with other county departments are expected to move to the Peak Center after the first of 2027. Clinical, environmental-health, and emergency-preparedness services will remain at the Quinn’s Junction building. Jackie's Recovery and the mobile crisis outreach team are moving to county-owned space in the former Mountain Regional building and the People's Health Clinic may use space at Quinn’s Junction; a modified lease and renovation plans remain under review. Finally, he says the last 2026 public health and climate-change speakrer event, “From Seed to Summit,” is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Ledges Center in Coalville. Four local producers will discuss adapting the local food system to severe weather and changing growing conditions.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher