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Local News Hour

Study: Summit County's lowest average temperature up by 2%

By Roger Goldman
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:52 PM MST
Dr. Scott Hotaling
John Burdick
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KPCW
Dr. Scott Hotaling

Utah State University professor Scott Hotaling discusses a new study on climate change in Summit County that shows an overall 2% increase in the average minimum temperature. Hotaling says although lows are creeping upward, the average high temperatures remain stable. The warming has contributed to a 30% decline in maximum snowpack compared to the 1980s. Conversely, the growing season has nearly doubled since 1980, offering agricultural opportunities. He says wildfire activity hasn't significantly increased yet, although risks are rising due to drier fuels. Hotaling emphasized the need for climate resiliency through renewable energy, better forest management, and proactive planning for future water and winter sports needs. 

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman