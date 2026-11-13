Summit County clerk explains ballot tabulation process

Summit County Clerk Melina Stevens talks about her priorities for 2027 and the election processes that can delay results. Stevens was appointed to clear earlier this year and won the Nov. 3 election to retain the job. As clerk she aims to streamline election workflows, improve the minutes process, and launch a new business license platform. Regarding the election, Stevens explains that final results await the completion of the canvass on Nov. 17 due to ongoing signature curing for approximately 400 ballots. She noted a significant increase in in-person voting and addressed the deployment of extra machines to manage lines. Stevens also clarifies the ballot tabulation process and emphasizes her commitment to maintaining statutory accuracy and voter intent.