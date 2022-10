Recursos Comunitarios

Free virtual classes in Spanish to get your driver's license

If you want to pass your driving test and get your driver's license. The library at Kimball Junction offers free weekly virtual courses in Spanish to help you do just that. Teaching you what you need to know to learn what you need to pass your exam.

Contact the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch for more information:

www.thesummitcountylibrary.org

Phone: (435) 615-3900