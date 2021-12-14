Third-Party Internet Cookies Going Away

Some have called third-party cookies the economic engine of the web – and these cookies are going away. These tracking devices give voluminous amounts of personal data to hundreds of companies that use this information to send us targeted ads and measure our responses.

Third-party cookies, used by advertisers, have already been turned off by Firefox and Safari. Google has announced that it will ban third-party cookies in 2023.

What does this mean? Will we no longer get “customized” ads?

Will our information be shared less?

Here to help answer those questions and many more is us understand more is Tony Passey. Tony Passey, Founder, and CEO of FireToss, a marketing and web development firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also an Assistant Professor, Lecturer in the Marketing Department of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.