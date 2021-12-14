© 2022 KPCW

Third-Party Internet Cookies Going Away

Published December 14, 2021 at 2:44 PM MST
Tony Passey, Founder, and CEO of FireToss will talk about the internet’s third-party cookies and let us know what Google’s ban on cookies in 2023 means to both marketers and consumers.

Some have called third-party cookies the economic engine of the web – and these cookies are going away. These tracking devices give voluminous amounts of personal data to hundreds of companies that use this information to send us targeted ads and measure our responses.

Third-party cookies, used by advertisers, have already been turned off by Firefox and Safari. Google has announced that it will ban third-party cookies in 2023.

What does this mean? Will we no longer get “customized” ads?

Will our information be shared less?

Here to help answer those questions and many more is us understand more is Tony Passey. Tony Passey, Founder, and CEO of FireToss, a marketing and web development firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also an Assistant Professor, Lecturer in the Marketing Department of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah.

