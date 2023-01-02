Holiday Tourism on Main Street
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan's on Main, shares insights into the tourist traffic seen over the past two weeks and what businesses in Historic Park City are anticipating for the remainder of the winter.
JK joins us this morning to share how retail and restaurants on Main Street fared over the past two holiday weeks.