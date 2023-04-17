Dominion Voting Systems vs. Fox News

Last Thursday, jury selection began in the $1.6 billion libel suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. The central claim made by Dominion is that it was damaged by allegations aired by Fox regarding Dominion’s voting machines during the weeks following the November 2020 election.

The case has garnered a great deal of national attention due to several factors, including the disclosure of a number of internal Fox documents that showed substantial doubts within Fox about the legitimacy of the claims about the Dominion machines. But defamation cases brought against media outlets raise serious First Amendment concerns.

A leading expert on the intersection of law and the media, University of Utah professor RonNell Anderson Jones, explains the latest developments.