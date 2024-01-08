© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

New owners of Viking Yurt continue time-honored traditions

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger GoldmanDoug Wells
Published January 8, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST

Pairing the thrill of a sleigh ride in the crisp, mountain air with a remarkable culinary journey steeped in Nordic tradition, the beloved Viking Yurt experience returns this winter under the new ownership of the Merrill family. Brian and Dena Merrill, along with their son Dylan, will oversee operations of nightly sleigh rides and 6-course gourmet dining experiences housed in the elevated yurt, located mid-mountain at Park City Mountain Resort, beginning this December.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells