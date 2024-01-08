New owners of Viking Yurt continue time-honored traditions

Pairing the thrill of a sleigh ride in the crisp, mountain air with a remarkable culinary journey steeped in Nordic tradition, the beloved Viking Yurt experience returns this winter under the new ownership of the Merrill family. Brian and Dena Merrill, along with their son Dylan, will oversee operations of nightly sleigh rides and 6-course gourmet dining experiences housed in the elevated yurt, located mid-mountain at Park City Mountain Resort, beginning this December.

