The saga of San Francisco’s Ferry Building

There are a number of iconic structures in American cities, structures that are closely linked to the very identity of the cities. For San Francisco, two structures clearly meet that description – the Golden Gate Bridge and the Ferry Building.

Unlike the bridge, the role of the Ferry Building has changed over time. The story of the Ferry Building is laid out in a new book, "San Francisco’s Ferry Building and the Reinvention of America’s Cities.” We are lucky to be joined by author John King this morning.