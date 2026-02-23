© 2026 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 23rd, 2026

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published February 23, 2026 at 11:23 AM MST
  • Roger and guest co-host Rana Tahtinen speak with author Gayle Feldman about her new biography of Bennet Cerf, “Nothing Random.” It’s a look at the life of a fascinating man who really changed book publishing in the twentieth century. (00:10)

  • Kevin and Roger speak with Drew Smith, owner of Herlove Bespoke Jewelry. (22:58)

  • They finish the hour by chatting with Mark Meccia of Comeback tags, an ingenious device to help you track the various things you might lose. (39:58)
Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Kevin Kennedy
