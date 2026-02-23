Mountain Money | February 23rd, 2026
- Roger and guest co-host Rana Tahtinen speak with author Gayle Feldman about her new biography of Bennet Cerf, “Nothing Random.” It’s a look at the life of a fascinating man who really changed book publishing in the twentieth century. (00:10)
- Kevin and Roger speak with Drew Smith, owner of Herlove Bespoke Jewelry. (22:58)
- They finish the hour by chatting with Mark Meccia of Comeback tags, an ingenious device to help you track the various things you might lose. (39:58)