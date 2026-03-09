Mountain Money | March 9, 2026 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published March 9, 2026 at 10:50 AM MDT Listen • 51:09 KPCW Gabe Sherman, author of “Bonfire of the Murdoch’s,” tells the real-life Succession story about the family dynamics surrounding the question of who would take over the Murdoch media empire. (00:53)Then, author Ken Belson discusses his new book "Every Day is Sunday," which explores how the National Football League has grown in economic and cultural influence since the early 1990s. (25:05)