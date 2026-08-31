Mountain Money | August 31, 2026
Artificial intelligence is changing not just how we use the internet, but how the internet itself works. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince discusses the explosive growth of AI bots and web crawlers, and what that shift means for digital infrastructure and the traditional advertising-driven web. He also explores how AI could reshape commerce, small businesses and the economics of online content. And as AI increasingly relies on trusted, original information, Prince explains why local journalism may become more valuable than ever.