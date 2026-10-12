Mountain Money | October 12, 2026
- Author William D. Cohan talks about his new book, “Money to Burn: The Unvarnished Truth About Leon Black, Apollo and the Rise of a New Wall Street.” It chronicles Black’s meteoric rise on Wall Street, his eventual downfall and the powerful figures who intersected with his career, from Michael Milken and Jon Huntsman to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Veteran bartender and bar owner Dan Warren talks cocktails, his experience behind acclaimed bars in New York and Chicago, and his latest venture, The Parlor, a neighborhood bar in Park City’s Prospector neighborhood.