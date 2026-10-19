Mountain Money | October 19, 2026
- New York Times journalist and author Carlos Barragán discusses "The Yahoo Boys" and his four-year investigation into the complex human stories, economic pressures and loneliness behind Nigeria’s online romance scams.
- Erik Smith, founder and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Board Budder, shares how he turned a kitchen experiment into a growing outdoor brand with a plant-based, PFAS-free ski and snowboard wax designed to perform without leaving harmful chemicals behind.