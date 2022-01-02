© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

New Releases | Jan. 7, 2022

Published January 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
New Releases

Let's Start the New Year with a BUNCH of NEW MUSIC!

This show includes 11 new songs that were all released in the past 30 days. It's always a treat for me to stretch a little and discover new artists that I am not familiar with.

Listen to the PROMO for Rich Tones "New Releases" Show

Here is the Spotify Playlist for this show:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
