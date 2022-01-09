© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Vocalese, Scat & Word Jazz | Jan. 14, 2022

Published January 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
Vocalese & Scat Jazz image
Shutterstock
Scattin'!!

You'll Have Some Fun Listening To These!

PROMO - Show #19 Scat-Word Jazz.mp3
Listen to the Promo for the show.

Scat singing is the vocalist using his or her voice to emulate a musical instrument playing a solo. This show gives you quite a range of styles and artists. Enjoy!

Also here is a link to a YouTube Video of Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Torme at the 1976 Grammy Awards.

Here is the Spotify Playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Stay Connected
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector