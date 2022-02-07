Profile: Charlie Haden | Feb. 11, 2022

I do a short profile of Charlie Haden (1937-2014). You'll hear a few songs, as well as a little history about his life - musically and personally.
Plus you'll hear 3 different versions of a jazz classic.
Listen to the Promo for the show.
I'm changing up Rich Tones a bit by trying to hold to a new format for the show. Each week I intend to do a brief profile of a jazz player. And I might play several versions of a particular song so you can hear how differently artists interpret it.