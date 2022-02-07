© 2022 KPCW

Profile: Charlie Haden | Feb. 11, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 7:02 PM MST
Charlie Haden
American Bassist

I do a short profile of Charlie Haden (1937-2014). You'll hear a few songs, as well as a little history about his life - musically and personally.

Plus you'll hear 3 different versions of a jazz classic.

23 - PROMO Show #23 - Haden Profile.mp3
Listen to the Promo for the show.

I'm changing up Rich Tones a bit by trying to hold to a new format for the show. Each week I intend to do a brief profile of a jazz player. And I might play several versions of a particular song so you can hear how differently artists interpret it.

Here is the Playlist:

