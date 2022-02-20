© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Stanley Clarke | Feb. 25, 2022

Published February 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
Stanley Clarke
Bass Player Stanley Clarke

Learn More About Jazz-Fusion Bassist, Stanley Clarke

25 - PROMO Show #25 - Stanley Clarke.mp3
Listen to the Promo for the show.

This week's show features Stanley Clarke and some of his music. You'll hear funky jazz bass guitar as well as complex solos on the stand-up double bass with a string section.

You'll be amazed at Clarke's rapid finger-work in this 1986 Video From the David Letterman Show!

In addition, I give you 3 totally different versions of the Gershwin classic, "I Got Rhythm"

Here's a fun Muppets Video of the song done wrong.

Here's the show's playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Stay Connected
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector