Clarinets | March 11, 2022
Can You Hear The Different Sounds of the Different Clarinets?
Listen to the show's Promo:
27 - PROMO - Show #27 - Clarinets.mp3
I used to play the Bb Clarinet in the Kiva Elementary School Band. I played my Dad's old silver one, which seemed to draw a lot of attention due to it looking so different from everyone else's. Here is a photo of my Dad's old Bb (left) and Eb Clarinets:
This week's show focuses mostly on the Bb Soprano, which is most common in jazz, and the Bb Bass, which is used also in jazz fairly often. The Eb Soprano is hardly used in jazz any more; it is mostly played in symphony orchestras. Check out these two videos explaining the Eb Soprano Clarinet, and the Bb Bass Clarinet.
And here is the Playlist from this show: