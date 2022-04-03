Bill Frisell, the "Clark Kent" of the guitar | April 8, 2022
Of course, Clark Kent was also Superman! And Frisell IS Superman, in my opinion. And I think you will agree.
Here is the Promo for the show:
31 - PROMO Show #31 - Bill Frisell.mp3
I have many of his albums and have seen him perform twice. You can see and hear him live at the Egyptian Theatre on April 14, 15 and 16th if seats are still available. You will not be disappointed!
I was honored to interview him for this show; he is humble about his prolific and talented career. And he is a true artist. He is a thinker, and also approachable and personable. Here's a quick clip from the beginning of our conversation:
Coming To Park City.mp3
Here are a few links to more info about Bill Frisell:
Info about the book about his life
Trailer of the Documentary Film about him
Here is the playlist from tonight's show: