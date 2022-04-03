© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Bill Frisell, the "Clark Kent" of the guitar | April 8, 2022

Published April 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Bill Frisell
Frisell, of course, playing a Fender Telecaster. We talk about that on the show...,

Of course, Clark Kent was also Superman! And Frisell IS Superman, in my opinion. And I think you will agree.

Here is the Promo for the show:

31 - PROMO Show #31 - Bill Frisell.mp3

I have many of his albums and have seen him perform twice. You can see and hear him live at the Egyptian Theatre on April 14, 15 and 16th if seats are still available. You will not be disappointed!

I was honored to interview him for this show; he is humble about his prolific and talented career. And he is a true artist. He is a thinker, and also approachable and personable. Here's a quick clip from the beginning of our conversation:

Coming To Park City.mp3

Here are a few links to more info about Bill Frisell:

His Biography

Info about the book about his life

Trailer of the Documentary Film about him

Here is the playlist from tonight's show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector