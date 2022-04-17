© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Diana Krall | April 22, 2022

Published April 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Diana Krall
Diana Krall

You'll get a snapshot of this amazing talent and some of her music!

We explore a little of Diana Krall's music and background as well as playing three completely different versions of the jazz classic "Satin Doll."

Here's the Promo to listen to:

33 - PROMO Show# 33 - Diana Krall.mp3

In addition, check out this cool video of Diana Krall being interviewed by Elton John (on her husband's show!)

And here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector