rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

International Jazz Day! | April 29, 2022

Published April 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
International Jazz Day
Elisa Collimediglia
/
International Jazz Day in Vigevano, Italy at Palazzo Roncalli

International Jazz Day is April 30th! Let's celebrate globally from Park City!

In 2011, UNESCO officially designated April 30th as International Jazz Day. I'll be playing music and artists from all 7 Continents for your listening pleasure. Take a look at the Official Website

Here are some videos from the crews in Antarctica from past years. Check them out!

Accra, Ghana
Accra, Ghana Jazz

And here's our Playlist from the show.

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
