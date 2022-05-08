© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Mike Stern + Tangerine | May 13, 2022

Published May 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Mike Stern
Jazz Guitarist Mike Stern

Mike Stern's music has been going strong since 1976. Let's delve into it! Plus learn the history of the 1941 jazz classic - Tangerine.

You'll experience more of my love of jazz guitarists when you hear the diversity of Mike Stern. This smokin' hot video of Benny Man's Blues is a great example! (Playing with Eric Johnson)

In addition, I discovered a new (to me) vocalist that really got my attention. Check out Katharine Timoney from Northern Ireland.

And don't forget the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector