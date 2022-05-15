© 2022 KPCW

Profile: Keith Jarrett | May 20, 2022

Published May 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Let's focus on the great pianist, Keith Jarrett. And we'll also play some versions of "God Bless The Child"

This guy is so easy to listen to...playing solo or with combos. His 1975 album, The Koln Concert is the best-selling piano recording in history.

We will also explore some versions of God Bless The Child, made famous by Billie Holiday.

And here is our playlist:

Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
