Profile: Maynard Ferguson | June 10, 2022

Published June 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM MDT
Maynard
Rich Rector
/
Rich Rector
Maynard Ferguson

Known for his Screaming, Stratospheric Trumpet, we will play a variety of Maynard Ferguson tunes and tell you a little about him. And we will also hear a number of new releases from the past 30 days.

Here's a fun video of Maynard and his band playing the Sesame Street Theme in front of a live audience:

