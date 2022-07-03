© 2022 KPCW

rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Brad Mehldau + Stolen Moments | July 8, 2022

Published July 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT
Brad Mehldau Photo

Take a listen to a musical sampling of pianist and composer, Brad Mehldau. Plus you'll hear three different versions of the jazz classic - Stolen Moments.

Stolen Moments was written by Sax player, Oliver Nelson in 1960 but was made famous on this album in 1961. Also take note of the other players on the album - quite a crew! Take a listen:

Also, here is tonight's playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
