© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Scat & Word Jazz (Repeat) | July 8, 2022

Published July 9, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT
scat & word jazz

Due to some glitch, our show from January 14th was repeated instead of airing the profile of Brad Mehldau. That profile will air next week. But it was still fun to hear the scatting again!

Scat singing is the vocalist using his or her voice to emulate a musical instrument playing a solo. This show gives you quite a range of styles and artists. Enjoy!

Also here is a YouTube Video of Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Torme at the 1976 Grammy Awards.

And here is the playlist:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector